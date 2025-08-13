Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

1

Channel 51 News: Cafe Locked 6pm Show

Wedesday August 13th, 2025
Jason Q Citizen
Aug 13, 2025
Headlines:

Horrific Double Murder in Melbourne

RBA drops interest rates 25 basis points

Labor to conduct review of its election citing misinformation and cyber attacks

Democrat Whistleblower: Adam Schiff authorised sharing classified material to harm Trump

RFK Jr requests retraction of aluminium in vaccine study

Reports Zelensky may be willing to cede territory to Russia

Reports: ex CIA director John Brennan has fled to Austria

WaPo reporter likely Democrat handmaiden who planted Deep State stories: Gateway Pundit

