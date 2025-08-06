Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Channel 51 News:

Wednesday August 6th, 2025
Headlines:

Albo said to be working with French President Macron on two state solution for Palestine

Australian boys mesmerized by gambling as cost of living crunch crushes them

RFK Jr announces the suspension of 22 MRNA vaccines currently under development

House Oversight Committee announces the subpoenas of the Clinton's and others to appear in relation their knowledge of the Epstein files.

Tulsi Gabbard addresses denials and behavior of Deep State players as noose tightens

Diddy formally requests pardon from President Trump

DOGE worker known as ‘big balls’ bashed in Washington DC

Mark Carney attends rally and takes interesting photo

