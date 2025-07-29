Channel 51 News
Tuesday July 29th, 2025 with Jason Olbourne
CLICK LISTEN NOW BUTTON BELOW TO GO TO THE VIDEO
Headlines:
Net zero war of attrition
Mainstream goes after the conspiracy theorists
NY gunman turns gun on himself
MSM praises Trump on trade deal
Thailand Cambodia ceasefire
More bad behaviour being held to account
Paypal to accept crypto payments
CNN ratings fall further
Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.