Can Gerard Rennick run for One Nation like Craig Kelly suggests?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/21Can Gerard Rennick run for One Nation like Craig Kelly suggests?if your time is shortJason Q CitizenJun 11, 202621ShareThis Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeI will explain in this clip exactly why.Coming SoonDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksJason Q CitizenSubscribeAuthorsJason Q CitizenRecent Posts4029: Craig Kelly wants Gerard Rennick to run for One Nation - Lower House but can he?Jun 11 • Jason Q CitizenFire and Fury - Josh and Jason go nuclear on everyone. In Australia, US and UKJun 5 • Jason Q CitizenClive Palmer brings Pauline Hanson gifts: 4015May 28 • Jason Q CitizenAI Quantum Computing and the Grusch stuff EP: 4008May 21 • Jason Q CitizenPresident Trump posts image beside an Extra Terrestrial as Murdoch news publishes headline Alien species storyMay 18 • Jason Q Citizen4000 days since I joined the revolution: Budget Blues and now is the time to Merge or DieMay 13 • Jason Q CitizenRich lefties are the problem: Interest rates, overspending, injustice, imperfect informationMay 7 • Jason Q Citizen