Cafe Locked Out: The 51st State:- Special John Larter

John Larter served 25 years as an Australian paramedic in New South Wales. Renowned for his commitment to emergency response in rural communities, he has navigated high-stakes situations with unwavering resolve, from life-saving interventions to disaster relief.

Rising to prominence during the COVID-19 error, he lead the way on challenging mandatory vaccination policies through landmark Supreme Court cases and appeals to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

As Deputy Mayor of Snowy Valleys Council he blends public health expertise with local governance, founding workers’ associations to amplify healthcare voices.

Despite professional suspensions and dismissals, his resilience inspires, with principled advocacy and relentless determination with his regular Club Grubbery program alongside Graham Hood.