Cafe Locked Out Nightly News: Earlybird edition

Headlines:

Pauline Hanson appoints staffer to replace Senator Warwick Stacey

Craig Kelly shows 10 point plan to win government

Albanese announces $1B Canola Oil Bio-diesel plan to save the environment

Larissa Waters melts down over Climate catastrophe report that predicts heave wave deaths could reach 350 in 30 years

Alan Jones charged with 9 more offences taking total to 44

Tyler Robinson charged with murder as text messages reveal confession. He will face the death penalty

As the left spews more hate other unlikely people come out inn support of Charlie Kirk and his legacy