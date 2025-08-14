Cafe Locked Out Nightly 6pm News by Channel 51

Headlines:

Joel Jammal provides important information about the August 31 rally including how it got started

Sussan Ley calls out Labor for prewriting outcomes ahead of Economic Summit

Government looks to hit EV users with road use charges

John Armfield describes the reasons why ADF avoids being held to account over Veterans Affairs, suicides and assaults within forces

UK issues statement in conjunction with NATO partners on plans for Ukraine after Putin Trump summit in Alaska this week

Catherine Herridge uncovers plan to leak classified information to attack Trump

Billboard Chris launches a U.S non profit to prevent ‘the greatest child abuse scandal in the history of modern medicine’

UFO: Rep Anna Paulina Luna tells Joe Rogan she has seen off world craft