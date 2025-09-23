Cafe Locked out: News Special: with EpsteinJustice.com (Early edition)

Headlines:

The Trump administration announces potential causes of autism along with a new treatment

Jimmy Kimmel’s show set to return to airwaves Tuesday

‘The Man who knew too much"‘ - Jeffrey Epstein and what can be done and what it means if the US Congress can force the hand of the Executive Branch and reveal what the government knows with www.EpsteinJustice.com

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Pete Shinn He is an Associate Director of Epstein Justice, he has an extensive background in the U.S. Air Force as a trainer, journalist, and adult educator. He also served as an executive officer for the Continental NORAD Region Air Operations Center, and as a liaison between the Secretary of the Air Force and U.S. Senate Appropriators.