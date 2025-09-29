Cafe Locked Out - News and Chat

With the world teetering on a knife’s edge the status quo is about to be shattered once and for all.

Whilst we have moments where we want to go into hibernation until it is all over, that is not a practical reality and on the contrary, would be detrimental to what we truly want for ourselves and our children.

Today’s show is about from little things, big things grow and the realisation, it is starts with ourselves.

If you what you hear to day resonates, please consider joining one of the political parties below and ask the higher ups if they would be open to merging. If they are , then you likely have found your people and below are links to relevant parties to consider along with a link to my interview with Craig Kelly and his 10 point plan to save Australia.

Craig Kelly 10 point plan

Citizen's Party

Great Australia Party

Heart Party

The Liberal Party

The Libertarians

The National Party

One Nation Party

People First Party

United Australia Party