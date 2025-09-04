Cafe Locked Out 6pm Nightly News

Thomas Sewell faces court after riot footage makes front page. Albanese government to make transparency scarce again. Pauline Hanson attempts to restore definition of man and woman. Epstein victims speak publicly as Trump not a perpetrator. Tariffs might replace income tax: Trump. Florida Surgeon General to ban all vaccine mandates. Arabella and how dark money infiltrates America explained.

