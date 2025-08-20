Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Transcript

Cafe Locked Out 6pm Nightly News

Wednesday August 20th, 2025
Jason Q Citizen
Aug 20, 2025
Transcript

For your continued support of Channel51.com.au and its sister page, now accessible via QCitizen.net

Here are today’s headlines:

TAX THE FAMILY HOME: Radical proposal to tax the family home out of Economic Reform Roundtable

Ivan Milat could have killed hundreds - Jeremy Buckingham

Should Stuart Bonds replace Warwick Stacey as One Nation’s NSW Senate Candidate?

Medical journal acknowledges turbo cancer as MSM wonders why young people are getting stage 4 cancers and blaming doctors

Trump addresses urgency at ending Russai Ukraine war

Trump administration focuses on Mail In Ballots as Democrats insist they are safe

Forensic Psychologist explains how Jeffrey Epstein operates and recruited women

