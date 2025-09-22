Cafe Locked Out 6pm Nightly News: Earlybird edition

Headlines:
Albanese lays out his pathway to a two state solution whilst recognising a Palestinian state.
Jacinta Price aims squarely at Net Zero at CPAC.
OPTUS in the crosshairs with government over second 000 failure resulting in 3 deaths.
Charlie Kirk's memorial attracts complete MSM coverage.
Hillary Clinton joins the chorus blaming Trump and calling him a dictator over Jimmy Kimmel's sacking.
Trump administration to reveal cause and treatment of autism tomorrow
