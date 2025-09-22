Cafe Locked Out 6pm Nightly News: Earlybird edition

Headlines:

Albanese lays out his pathway to a two state solution whilst recognising a Palestinian state.

Jacinta Price aims squarely at Net Zero at CPAC.

OPTUS in the crosshairs with government over second 000 failure resulting in 3 deaths.

Charlie Kirk's memorial attracts complete MSM coverage.

Hillary Clinton joins the chorus blaming Trump and calling him a dictator over Jimmy Kimmel's sacking.

Trump administration to reveal cause and treatment of autism tomorrow

Share