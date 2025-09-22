Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

Cafe Locked Out 6pm Nightly News: Earlybird edition

Monday September 22nd
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Sep 22, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

Headlines:

Albanese lays out his pathway to a two state solution whilst recognising a Palestinian state.

Jacinta Price aims squarely at Net Zero at CPAC.

OPTUS in the crosshairs with government over second 000 failure resulting in 3 deaths.

Charlie Kirk's memorial attracts complete MSM coverage.

Hillary Clinton joins the chorus blaming Trump and calling him a dictator over Jimmy Kimmel's sacking.

Trump administration to reveal cause and treatment of autism tomorrow

Share

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason Q Citizen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture