Cafe Locked Out 6pm Nightly News

Monday August 18th, 2025
Jason Q Citizen
Aug 18, 2025
Headlines:

Northern Beaches Hospital forced to compensate for breach of duty of care amidst receivership

Productivity Commissioner holds high hopes for Chalmers’ summit this week

Government in invests $17 million in counter dr0one technology

QANTAS forced to pay millions in back pay over unlawful Covid sackings

Russia/ Ukraine: Rubio: We invited European leaders - Zelensky not bullied

Ed Martin: Adam Schiff, Leticia James, Russiagate, J6 all under investigation

Eric Weinstein: Jeffrey Epstein a construct

Clintons: Deputies of DOJ and FBI stonewalled investigations: Kash Patel

