Cafe Locked Out 6pm Nightly News: Early Edition

Headlines:
Iranian Ambassador expelled, IRGC to be named terrorist organisation, who funds Hamas and wants to harm the West and Israel.
New Guardian Poll: 1/3 of Australians support Palestinian statehood
More want AI controls, 4 day week and better child care protections
Dezi Freeman at large after allegedly shooting dead two police officers, media calling out his ‘Sovereign Citizen’ status ahead of August 31 rally.
Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post