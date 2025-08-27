Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

Cafe Locked Out 6pm Nightly News: Early Edition

Wednesday August 25th, 2025
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Aug 27, 2025
1
Share

Headlines:

Iranian Ambassador expelled, IRGC to be named terrorist organisation, who funds Hamas and wants to harm the West and Israel.

New Guardian Poll: 1/3 of Australians support Palestinian statehood

More want AI controls, 4 day week and better child care protections

Dezi Freeman at large after allegedly shooting dead two police officers, media calling out his ‘Sovereign Citizen’ status ahead of August 31 rally.

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Jason Q Citizen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture