Cafe Locked out 6pm Nightly News

Friday September 19th, 2025
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Sep 19, 2025
1
1
Transcript

Headlines:

Liberal Party moves and countermoves as Sussan Ley put to the fire

Treasurer Jim Chalmers calls Liberals cookers and crackpots as they question net zero

Comments from Ian Plimer and Gigi Foster.

Biometrics Institute discusses plans for digital ID in conjunction with Australian Attorney General (Voluntary but encouraged)

More deep dives into Charlie Kirk

Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and comparisons to earlier comments amidst left screaming about freedom. of speech.

