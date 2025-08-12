Cafe Locked Out 6pm Nightly News via Channel 51 News

Tuesday August 12th, 2025

Headlines:

August 31st Rally for Australia makes mainstream news headlines

Albanese taken to task over support for Palestine state

President Trump calls a state of emergency on crime in Washington DC

Democrats go into meltdown

Nancy Pelosi again tries to rewrite history by saying Trump denied national Guard support on J6, we bring the receipts.

Obama appointed Judge denies government’s request to unseal grand jury material in Ghislaine Maxwell case.

Democrat whistleblower told FBI that Schiff okayed leaking classified intel to hurt Trump