Cafe Locked Out 6pm News: Justice is coming

Headlines:
As Anthony Albanese heads to the UK, Keir Starmer is set to announce compulsory digital ID
Pete Hegseth summons all military leaders ranked 1 star General or higher to a meeting next week
MSM reporting imminent indictment of James Comey
Russian Foreign Minister declares NATO has declared war on Russia
ICE killer used Democrat created ICE tracking app to commit murders
First Tylenol overdose recorded.
QCitizen.net is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.