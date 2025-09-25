Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Transcript

Cafe Locked Out 6pm News: Justice is coming

Friday September 26th, 2025
Jason Q Citizen
Sep 25, 2025
Headlines:

As Anthony Albanese heads to the UK, Keir Starmer is set to announce compulsory digital ID

Pete Hegseth summons all military leaders ranked 1 star General or higher to a meeting next week

MSM reporting imminent indictment of James Comey

Russian Foreign Minister declares NATO has declared war on Russia

ICE killer used Democrat created ICE tracking app to commit murders

First Tylenol overdose recorded.

Thanks for watching this news bulletin on QCitizen.net - this post is public so feel free to share it.

