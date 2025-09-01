Cafe Locked out 6pm News: Earlybird Edition

Headlines:
Aftermath of the rallies, where are we at?
Pushing forward on more issues and housing hits the mainstream
Covid selective control: Who was excluded from mandates in Victoria.
Trump breaks down economic gains and cuts in crimes
Chicago resists as unlikely supporters call for help
Immigrant calls out voter fraud in California
Trump calls for voter ID in new Executive action
Rudy Giuliani injured in car accident
Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post