Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Transcript

Cafe Locked Out 6pm News: Earlybird edition

With Jason olbourne
Sep 05, 2025
Transcript

Headlines

Alex Antic weighs in on NSN at rallies and calls it odd.

RFK Jr is grilled in Senate hearing by Democrats trying to prevent scrutiny. President Trump hosts tech entrepreneurs at White House dinner.

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg attend as Gates explains gene editing, AI doctors and plans.

Zuckerberg plays dumb when asked about UK censorship.

James O’Keeffe’s latest sting video shows DOJ official explaining Republican coverup of names in Epstein files

7 AFD political candidates died within two weeks as official say natural causes.

