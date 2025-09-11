Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
2

Cafe Locked Out 6pm News: Earlybird

SPECIAL Charlie Kirk edition
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Sep 11, 2025
3
2
Share
Transcript

This news special is dedicated to Charlie Kirk and is not pretty.

It also covers Sussan Ley dumping Senator Price from the front bench

Accused killer Decarlos Brown Jr. told his family he stabbed Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death on board a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, because he believed she was reading his mind, his sister has claimed — as his chilling words from jail are revealed.

Rand Paul again going after Anthony Fauci for lying to Congress

Aaron Siri and the great and large vaccinated versus unvaccinated study

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Charlie Kirk 14.10.1993 - 10.9. 202

Charlie Kirk 14.10.1993 - 10.9. 2025

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason Q Citizen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture