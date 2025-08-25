Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Transcript
Cafe Locked Out 6pm News: Earlybird Edition

Monday August 25th, 2025
Aug 25, 2025
Headlines:

Huge crowds attend pro Palestine rallies around Australia at the weekend

Albanese moves forward 5% home deposit initiative

Russiagate explained as John Solomon explains Grand Juries could reveal indictments soon

Embarrassment as Ghislaine Maxwell explains she was part of the creation of the Clinton Global Initiative

NY Mayor candidate wants to get rid of all misdemeanor charges

Erin Patterson int wo day pre-sentencing hearings

