Cafe Locked Out 6pm News: Big Wednesday

With Jason Olbourne
Jason Q Citizen
Sep 03, 2025
Share
Headlines:

Oversight Committee releases Epstein files

Anna Paulina Luna says Epstein likely an Intelligence asset working with Foreign Adversaries and powerful people should be in jail

Dr David Martin addresses President Trump’s change of heart on Operation Warp Speed as the two week window comes into focus and I reveal a FOI request done with Dr Raphael Lataster in Australia last year on the same exact issue.

What are they covering up?

Scott Bessent on Iran trade sanctions

US Comedian arrested over Trans jokes in UK

Albanese gaslights over immigration whilst avoiding the real reason

Jerrold Nadler to retire ahead of mid terms

Governor Pritzker refuses to acknowledge crime problem in Chicago

