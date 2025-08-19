Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Cafe Locked Out 6pm News:

Tuesday August 19th, 2025
Jason Q Citizen
Aug 19, 2025
Transcript

Headlines:

Global leaders converge on DC to work out pathway to peace between Ukraine and Russia

Newly elected One Nation Senator Warwick Stacey to stand down citing personal health issues.

The head of a major supermarket chain says businesses are being forced to “import” staff because too many Australians on Centrelink benefits “don’t want to work”

(WEF) has appointed BlackRock CEO Larry Fink as interim co-chair.

Bill Barr testifies before House Oversight Committee

Cathy O'Brien explains how MK Ultra works and is used.

