Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Cafe Locked Out 6pm Edition

With Josh Bernstein - Thursday October 2nd
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Oct 02, 2025
Share
Transcript

Headlines:

US Government shutdown , fall out, analysis

3i Atlas and the interest surrounding it, is it a pathway to the Project Bluebeam future psyop?

Australian Government walks back U16 social media ban

Albanese walks back any idea of Republic

Leucovorin delivers immediate success for a 5 year old boy who starts speaking again

Entire Chinese population of Inner Mongolian city ordered to undertake blood tests

Daily Mail reports covid jabs cause certain cancers

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thanks for reading Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason Q Citizen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture