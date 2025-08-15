Cafe Locked Out 5.10pm News with Jason Olbourne - (Substack Earlybird edition)

Headlines: Friday Special edition

Victoria: Trans Agenda State splintering parental rights

Russia Ukraine summit - Pro Palestine Russia joining with Pro Israel USA

NATO - Globalist Palestine or Pro Israel

Is social security safe under Trump?

Will Hunter Biden get anywhere relying on Michael Wolff?

Why do Democrats only care about Epstein when it comes to Trump whereas those who walked away from the Democrats want complete Epstein disclosure and let the chips fall where they may.

Carmine Sabia, Anna Paulina Luna, Joe Rogan and the ET agenda toward disclosure

All roads lead to the truth shall set us free and the role of my show was to play a straight bat following Journalistic principles and show you that whilst Australia is in search of a leader to bring transparency, the US already has one and therefore this shows us what can be achieved and the pitfalls whilst we organise, learn and build locally.