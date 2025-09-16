Bali and Lombok Properties explained

Can you afford to retire? Or will you be able to afford to retire?

Have you achieved your financial goals or do you have a plan in place?

With the cost of living preventing many from getting into their first homes and for many others, the same spiraling cost of property preventing them from creating wealth and funding their own retirements (through property investment), which was the entire point of superannuation, to save for our retirements, brought in over thirty years ago because we were told that future governments would not be able to fund the aged pension (not that it was a livable wage paid to retirees for a lifetime of working and paying taxes anyway) in perpetuity due to an aging population which would become top heavy as birth rates reduce.

This itself due to the failing economic system, caused the governments of the past, present and future admitting that they cannot fix a problem of their own making, so it changed laws to incentivize all of us to fund and fend for ourselves

Government dependence cannot deliver us our dreams. Good. We have established that.

So what do we do?

Over time, employer compulsory superannuation contributions have increased from 3% to 12% of salary, if you are employed by someone other than yourself.

That money is placed into a fund that you can choose to be managed on your behalf, which invests that money across a number of investment categories but primarily in stocks or other forms of managed funds that can invest in the stock market, property, bonds, metals and cash, whether in an industry (think Aware or Australian Super) or institutional fund like AMP for example. Or you can create a self managed fund if you wish.

For many others, they would prefer not to pay into superannuation, preferring that money would be better spent on investments outside of that system and perhaps involved in direct property, share, metals, crypto or other investments.

Regardless, the cost of domestic property is rising rapidly and many argue that fuel is poured onto that fire in simple supply and demand analysis when people are imported en-masse at rates that put strains on the local community and infrastructure.

With this upward pressure and uncertainty on future directions, this makes it difficult to navigate and ‘get set’ with future investment.

This means that savvy investors who are aware of this look to other methods to grow their nest eggs.

One such way to invest is to purchase overseas property either directly or via an SMSF.

Whilst this is not financial advice, it is merely pointing out what other people do.

Given that, as well as being someone who actively seeks out investment strategies and pursuing passive income strategies whilst also working for myself, outside of the system I am captivated by this investment opportunity that presents a lifestyle, an appreciating and desirable asset and an income producing investment, simultaneously, whilst importantly being affordable and attainable for many, either directly or via an SMSF, which many may wish to make their own inquiries after seeing new opportunities emerge.

As such, this presentation is to show you what is possible, what is attainable and what is on offer.

Jamie explains and answers many questions.

This is not meant to the be the encyclopedia of property investment in South East Asia, rather a starting point to explore opportunities that align with your self interest.

I hope you enjoy this presentation. No one is being asked to purchase anything, but equally if you have inquiries or questions and cannot reach the team directly, you are welcome to contact me for more information via jasonqcitizen@gmail.com where I can answer general questions or point you in the right direction in how best to speak to the right members of the team, provide price lists or other.

In general people want to know about prices, locations, business structures, taxation etc and these questions require access to different people.

As more and more people have been asking me about this having send short presentations and ads in my videos, I reached out to Jamie to arrange this.

Disclosure: As I also present The 51st State for ANR.news that means I am associated with Jamie’s business interests.