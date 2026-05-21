AI Quantum Computing and the Grusch stuff EP: 4008

Project Blue Beam is a fugazi. The CIA cannot control the fake alien invasion, whilst suppressing alien disclosure, can they?

In this news edition with Josh, we breakdown the real reason why disclosure is being blocked and it is not because of the four alien species.

There is another narrative that we reveal and suddenly Josh is not longer a naysayer. He is accepting that there IS more to the story

If that is not enough he witnessed the Phoenix lights in March 1997 shortly after moving to Arizona from New Jersey.

Today’s content blew Josh’s mind so much that he said that the remaining news of the day was redundant.