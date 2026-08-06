4085: Subservient versus Independent - the new left versus right paradigm

We discuss politics as it pertains to the rise of the far left, socialism and even communism as the state seeks to replace the factors of production and weaken ownership.

El-Sayed wins primary in Michigan, could Mamdami run for Senate.

Could Chuck Schumer be primaried?

The income splitting debate in Australia as taxation increases, cost of living rises

Jetstar charges for overhead lockers as Victorian election season warms up