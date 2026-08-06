Jason Q Citizen

Jason Q Citizen

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

4085: Subservient versus Independent - the new left versus right paradigm

We explore this in both US and the Australian political reality in today's news
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen

4085: Subservient versus Independent - the new left versus right paradigm

We discuss politics as it pertains to the rise of the far left, socialism and even communism as the state seeks to replace the factors of production and weaken ownership.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

El-Sayed wins primary in Michigan, could Mamdami run for Senate.

Could Chuck Schumer be primaried?

The income splitting debate in Australia as taxation increases, cost of living rises

Jetstar charges for overhead lockers as Victorian election season warms up

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Q Citizen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture