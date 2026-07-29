4077: Is Fauci America's Mengele?

Pauline Hanson delivers plans if she becomes prime minister.

Rand Paul releases Fauci diaries as the world will soon learn how he lied to America and the world. Will he perjure himself before the Senate?

Biden tapes reveal he also lied as Robert Hur already revealed despite not charging him.

US journalists who took large sums of money from China to write hit pieces on Trump named as Josh revealed this five years ago and we have the receipts.

Victoria gets a new premier months out from election.

China election meddling still prevents SAVE ACT from passing, will this lead to Insurrection Act?

Netanyahu and Zelensky visit Oval Office.

Lindsey Graham funeral service.

Mamdani offers groceries at 30% off in world’s financial capital.