4071: Aussie Economic slump confirmed, are we the only country where equality is celebrated when everyone lose

TODAY’S HEADLINES:

Politicians and links to criminals past and present - should these be considered conflicts of interest?

The Housing boom in Australia is over. Is Australia the only country in the world where wealth equality is celebrated when everyone becomes poorer?

Victorian teachers strike for 28% pay rise over 3 years not four.

Albo finances selected media outlets

Another car maker departs Australia with more on the chopping block.

Slowest GDP decade revealed at 4.6%.

Trump calls for voters to contact John Thune directly on SAVE Act.

Republicans vote against Trump Executive order on Trans in Military.

5700 excess deaths in French heatwave.

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