Jason Q Citizen

Jason Q Citizen

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4057: Ideological wars and a pathway back to success

Jason and Josh discuss and analyse the week in news
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Jason Q Citizen
Jul 09, 2026

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Iran fighting reignites as President Trump threatens to take Kharg Island.

What is the link Marxism and communism to Islamic immigration?

Rent prices rise in Australia, up 40% in 5 years, over 6% in past year.

Karl Stefanovic’s audience expands rapidly post sacking

Trump says meeting with Zelensky went well.

16th Crop Circle this year appears in UK

FIFA investigating Argentinian football association corruption.

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