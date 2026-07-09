4057: Ideological wars and a pathway back to success

Iran fighting reignites as President Trump threatens to take Kharg Island.
What is the link Marxism and communism to Islamic immigration?
Rent prices rise in Australia, up 40% in 5 years, over 6% in past year.
Karl Stefanovic’s audience expands rapidly post sacking
Trump says meeting with Zelensky went well.
16th Crop Circle this year appears in UK
FIFA investigating Argentinian football association corruption.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.