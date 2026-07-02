Jason Q Citizen

Jason Q Citizen

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4050: Are we intolerant of tolerance, when teens murder teens in Australia.

The great debates continue with Jason and Josh in this week's show.
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jul 02, 2026

Will declassification in the US reveal necessary but unwanted truths?

In Australia, Dr My-Le Trinh defeated in Tribunal hearing reveals gross differences in parallel narratives. When the MSM and US government are at odds over the bug that changed the world. Where to from here?

A teenager is murdered in front of a hospital in Melbourne by teenagers. Violent youth crime is an almost daily headline in Australia let alone the world.

Accused killer Simon Carman linked to further deaths of Thai women.

Karl Stefanovic loses both MSM jobs but will this satisfy his detractors as he is now their direct competition as Today show ratings plummet.

The Birthright citizenship debate gets radical. Jason goes to John Eastman whilst Josh goes to Mike Davis, who wins?

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