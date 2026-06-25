Jason Q Citizen

Jason Q Citizen

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4043: Karl Stefanovic sacked from Ch. 9 for Tommy Robinson interview

Anti Zionists and left unite to celebrate? Double down instead.
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jun 25, 2026

4043: Karl Stefanovic sacked or quit from Channel 9 after Tommy Robinson interview. The debate rages amongst his supporters in the mainstream and freedom movements and amongst his detractors in the same.

Communist Democrats win primaries,

Oil prices continue to fall as diesel is half the price of peak.

Rand Paul subpoenas Anthony Fauci over covid origins after Tulsi Gabbard revelations.

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