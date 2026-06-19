Jason Q Citizen

Jason Q Citizen

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

4037: J and J News - Rennick announces merge: Sandilands works with One Nation or does he?

The great peace debate between Josh and Jason
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jun 19, 2026

4037: J and J News

Rennick announces merge: Sandilands works with One Nation or does he?

The peace debate: Iran/ US/ Israel/ Middle East/ Planet -

Ukraine strikes Russia oil refinery -

Kyle Sandilands says he has been helping One Nation as James Ashby denies it.

Gerard Rennick announces to his members that a merger has been agreed to!

UK Rape gangs inquiry reveals horrors and discrimination against white citizens.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Q Citizen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture