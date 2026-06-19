4037: J and J News
Rennick announces merge: Sandilands works with One Nation or does he?
The peace debate: Iran/ US/ Israel/ Middle East/ Planet -
Ukraine strikes Russia oil refinery -
Kyle Sandilands says he has been helping One Nation as James Ashby denies it.
Gerard Rennick announces to his members that a merger has been agreed to!
UK Rape gangs inquiry reveals horrors and discrimination against white citizens.
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