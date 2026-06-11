Jason Q Citizen

Jason Q Citizen

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4029: Craig Kelly wants Gerard Rennick to run for One Nation - Lower House but can he?

US strikes Iran, US election fraud highlighted and Disclosure Day arrives
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jun 11, 2026

4029: Craig Kelly wants Gerard Rennick to run One Nation

Strikes resume in Southern Iran as talks collapse
One Nation surges to lead polls as it raises $1 million for "fire the liar" campaign...
Craig Kelly says One Nation clearly won battle of minor parties and all should get behind it to beat Labor

Woman admits taking $5 to vote Democrat.

Fallout in Belfast over stabbing attack.

Disclosure Day is coming to a theatre near you this week and maybe your government will confirm it!

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