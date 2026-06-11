4029: Craig Kelly wants Gerard Rennick to run for One Nation - Lower House but can he?

4029: Craig Kelly wants Gerard Rennick to run One Nation



Strikes resume in Southern Iran as talks collapse

One Nation surges to lead polls as it raises $1 million for "fire the liar" campaign...

Craig Kelly says One Nation clearly won battle of minor parties and all should get behind it to beat Labor



Woman admits taking $5 to vote Democrat.



Fallout in Belfast over stabbing attack.



Disclosure Day is coming to a theatre near you this week and maybe your government will confirm it!

Coming Soon