4029: Craig Kelly wants Gerard Rennick to run for One Nation - Lower House but can he?

4029: Craig Kelly wants Gerard Rennick to run One Nation
Strikes resume in Southern Iran as talks collapse
One Nation surges to lead polls as it raises $1 million for "fire the liar" campaign...
Craig Kelly says One Nation clearly won battle of minor parties and all should get behind it to beat Labor
Woman admits taking $5 to vote Democrat.
Fallout in Belfast over stabbing attack.
Disclosure Day is coming to a theatre near you this week and maybe your government will confirm it!
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