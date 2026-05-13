4000 days since I joined the revolution: Budget Blues and now is the time to Merge or Die

4000

Today marks 4000 days since joining the political revolution to challenge the establishment and status quo.

We discuss the budget as it opens up a great new opportunity for the most important issue confronting us all, how we challenge the last remaining globalist stronghold over our country and latch onto the conditions that have create the sudden 400% increase in support to One Nation and the country’s appetite for change.

Budget discussion about Capital Gains Tax changes along with negative gearing.

What it means to buyers, investors and rental and can you still get a second hand investment property and claim negative gearing advantages?

The book is finished and with the editor. “Merge or Die: The Only Way Forward”