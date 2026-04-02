3959 J & J News - Easter edition

3959: US News - Merge or Die...Artemis ready to launch,

Florida signs SAVE Act,

Supreme Court hears Birthright Citizenship opening arguments,

We hear from Albanese, Starmer, Scott Jennings on the war in Iran and their positions,

James O’Keefe explains TRO for domestic violence

The division of the left and the zero sum game of equity cards celebrating diversity which can never equal unity.

Outcome of South Australian seat of Finnis where fourth placed independent on 18.1% defeats Liberal and One Nation who got a combined 50% first preference vote.