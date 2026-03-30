Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

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3956 J & J News - Monday March 30th, 2026

with Jason Olbourne and Josh Bernstein
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Mar 30, 2026

Doomerism addressed and its options explored. Don’t you want to get the best people elected to debate the prime minister and government in parliament?

How does a revolution by keyboard work?

Moira Deeming loses Victorian Liberal preselection, One Nation extends olive branch.

Europe fighting against immigration.

Balancing the news coverage out of the Middle East. Fuel shortages and more doomerism.

No Kings Day hypocrisy.

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