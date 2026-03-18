Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

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3945: Finding our way as we approach victory despite the doom

J and J News with Josh and Jason
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Mar 18, 2026

On today’s show we discuss the SAVE AMERICA Act progress, the reaction to the doubting of Trump in the Middle East, The fuel price gouging that is now NOT illegal, the way forward amongst the Australian political parties despite not having a Trump like character. We discuss the movement of the collective consciousness through a game of inches, this time focusing on Dr Aseem Malhotra.

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