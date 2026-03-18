3945: Finding our way as we approach victory despite the doom

On today’s show we discuss the SAVE AMERICA Act progress, the reaction to the doubting of Trump in the Middle East, The fuel price gouging that is now NOT illegal, the way forward amongst the Australian political parties despite not having a Trump like character. We discuss the movement of the collective consciousness through a game of inches, this time focusing on Dr Aseem Malhotra.
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