Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

3938 - J & J News

Iran, Fuel prices, New leadership for Nationals - what this means
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Mar 12, 2026

3938 - J & J News - Matt Canavan becomes Nationals Leader - so where to from here? Let’s talk about leadership as it pertain to the US and have you seen Hillbilly Elegy? Analysis from the Iran excursion...Oil prices around the world, what price will do YOU THINK fuel will hit in your part of the world?...Iranian soccer players to stay in Australia...

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Q Citizen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture