3925 - J & J News - SOTU - Pizzagate to Epstein - Rennick on economy

Solutions and real investigative journalism with Josh and Jason
Jason Q Citizen
Feb 26, 2026

3925 - J & J News - SOTU - Human trafficking links Pizzagate to Epstein, Alefantis and Clintons - Australian economics solutions to interest rate rises and high inflation

State of the Union Report from Josh

It’s official, Jason connects Laura Silsby, Bill Clinton to James Alefantis and Pizzagate in an extended report you will not want to miss.

Gerard Rennick discusses latest inflation figures and explains interest rates are not the answer to solve it.

More fallout and resignations from the Epstein files.

