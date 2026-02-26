3925 - J & J News - SOTU - Pizzagate to Epstein - Rennick on economy

3925 - J & J News - SOTU - Human trafficking links Pizzagate to Epstein, Alefantis and Clintons - Australian economics solutions to interest rate rises and high inflation

State of the Union Report from Josh

Thanks for reading Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

It’s official, Jason connects Laura Silsby, Bill Clinton to James Alefantis and Pizzagate in an extended report you will not want to miss.

Gerard Rennick discusses latest inflation figures and explains interest rates are not the answer to solve it.

More fallout and resignations from the Epstein files.