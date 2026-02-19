Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

3919 J & J News: The end of the Ford Mustang in Oz as NAB Boss says Peak Australia reached

Plus Board of Peace amidst speculation of Iran war, new Acting CDc Director
Feb 19, 2026

In today’s show:

Albo’s car tax threatens the end of popular Ford’s, Kia’s and Toyota’s.

NAB Boss slams Chalmers, “We are Peak Australia” as real wages fall

Election fraud by design in NYC

Dr Jay Bhattacharya appointed Acting CDC Chief

Trump family eyes off running for Office.

