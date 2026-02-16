3916 J and J News

Josh covers the update on the SAVE ACT - who is voting where and how it will pass

Jason covers the new Liberal Leadership and the push back against One Nation over immigration and what he sees as the nuance that now emerges that pushes back against the cries of racist.

He shows you glaring statistics that makes Liberal and Labor complicit and which One Nation in incapable of addressing currently. So what is it?

First their was the Board of Peace to take on the UN, now there is the Core 5 to replace the G7.

Epstein files, who is on the thema nd the biggest story that now lins Epstein to 9/11, but draws in Giuliani the former Mayor of NYC, Howard Lutnick who lost 658 staff on that day including his brother.

Enter Ex Prince Andrew’s former lover, Victoria Hervey who may have opened heer mouth a little too much, first attacking the late Virginia Giuffre then claiming if you were not in the Epstein files you were nobody and now linking Epstein to 9/11 whilst MSM links her to MAGA.

You don’t want to miss this rowdy debate on today’s show.