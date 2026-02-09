3909 J & J News

One Nation polling hits 27%

Coalition rejoins but no once cares as polling hit 18%

A driveway in Newtown sells for $1.25 million as

Immigration and cost of living drives Aussies away from majors as Labor keeps spending

In US news: Bill Maher and Q Anon - where do they go for an apology?

Epstein files unravelled, Pizzagate linked and what is really going after a decade of observation, is he dead and if not, who was on the gurney? (Speculation)

Nancy Guthrie kidnap plot thickens as reminder Savannah Guthrie attacked Trump for Q

5th Circuit Judge rules Trump admin can deport without court