3909 J & J News

One Nation polling hits 27%
Coalition rejoins but no once cares as polling hit 18%
A driveway in Newtown sells for $1.25 million as
Immigration and cost of living drives Aussies away from majors as Labor keeps spending
In US news: Bill Maher and Q Anon - where do they go for an apology?
Epstein files unravelled, Pizzagate linked and what is really going after a decade of observation, is he dead and if not, who was on the gurney? (Speculation)
Nancy Guthrie kidnap plot thickens as reminder Savannah Guthrie attacked Trump for Q
5th Circuit Judge rules Trump admin can deport without court
Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.