Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

3898 J & J News January 29th, 2026

With Josh and Jason - Alex Pretti exposed, Iran latest, SAVE ACT, Trump Accounts, UFOs, Nats Leadership spill and much more
Jan 29, 2026

Global news - Alex Pretti exposed,

Trump launches newborn child savings plan, US Navy heads to Iran,

John Thune to send SAVE ACT to the floor,

Hillary suddenly getting sick, FBI raided Fulton County Election Center,

Trump sets UFO disclosure date, Metal prices continue exponential price rises,

Nationals set for Leadership spill as interest rates set to rise based on inflation

