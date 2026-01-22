Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Transcript

3891 J & J News - January 22nd

With Josh and Jason
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jan 22, 2026

Global news - discussion, opinion and analysis

The Coalition is all but dead after Hate Speech vote

All the latest out of Davos as Trump destroys the Globalist New World Order,

The Clintons face contempt charges

Anna Paulina Luna explains Epstein delay,

Ghislaine Maxwell to be deposed by HOS and

American Academy of Pediatrics hit with Federal RICO Lawsuit for Vaccine Safety Fraud

