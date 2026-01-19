3888 - J & J News January 19th

Global news - special edition
Australian hate speech legislation in trouble as opposition and Greens reject Albanese bill ahead of early call of Parliament for 2026,
Greenland developments
Insurrection imminent
Cost of living, housing interest rates compared in the US and Australia
Iran latest
The war of Globalists and Nationalists defined by Susan Kokinda in special edition.
Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.