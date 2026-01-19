Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

3888 - J & J News January 19th

With Josh and Jason
Jason Q Citizen
Jan 19, 2026

Global news - special edition

Australian hate speech legislation in trouble as opposition and Greens reject Albanese bill ahead of early call of Parliament for 2026,

Greenland developments

Insurrection imminent

Cost of living, housing interest rates compared in the US and Australia

Iran latest

The war of Globalists and Nationalists defined by Susan Kokinda in special edition.

