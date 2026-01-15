Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

3884 J & J News

Aussie hate speech laws, Iran, Greenland, more Fraud, new US Ambassador
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jan 15, 2026

Global news - Iran threatens Trump assassination,

Australian politicians at war over hate speech legislation, more fraud in the US,

Hillary and Bill in contempt of Congress for not showing up to Epstein questioning,

Greenland meeting in Washington,

Rupert Lowe announces Digital ID is dead in the UK

Who will be the next US Ambassador?

Contempt of Congress for the Clinton’s?

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Q Citizen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture