$1T Gold secured at Fort Knox heralds new financial age

EP 4064:

New economy incoming as Scott Bessent declares Fort Knox gold in tact worth over $1 trillion.

Australian News:

Albo launches AI bureaucracy as poster boy Andrew Charlton enters the public consciousness.

Is Australia headed for recession?

Working together versus calling for systemic collpase, then what? A discussion.

US News:

Trump calls for further attacks on Iran infrastructure.

JD Vance tells Joe Rogan the SAVE Act must pass.

Anticipated Trump speech his pundits speculating over contents.

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad and the Mossad recruitment: NY Times

What really happened to Lindsey Graham? Why is the FBI involved?